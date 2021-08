Many recreation areas along the Poudre Canyon that were closed due to the Black Hollow Flood have reopened after Forest Service employees were able to evaluate those areas for any damage or new safety hazards. This includes eight of the 11 campgrounds in the canyon, as well as many trailheads and picnic areas. Most of those closed as part of the Cameron Peak Fire Area Closure remain closed; however, the Blue Lake and Rawah trails are now open. Find the latest closure order map on our website.