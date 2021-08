Statsig today announced general availability of the Statsig platform that enables product teams to quickly assess the impact of new features and deliver products that their customers love. Statsig also announced $10.4 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Madrona Venture Group and several individual investors including Aparna Chennapragada (CPO at Robinhood), Calvin French-Owen (Co-founder of Segment), Dylan Field (CEO & Cofounder at Figma), Fidji Simo (ex-Facebook and CEO at Instacart), Gokul Rajaram (Product Leader at DoorDash), Hadi Partovi (CEO and Founder at Code.org), Jay Parikh (ex-VP at Facebook and co-CEO at Lacework), and Sriram Krishnan (ex-Twitter and General Partner at a16z).