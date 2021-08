81-year-old David Lidstone has lived off the grid in New Hampshire for almost 30 years. But now what's going to happen?. According to ABC News, David, or 'River Dave' as he's known by the locals who see him near the Merrimack River, is in jail. He has lived in a cabin in Canterbury with solar panels, growing his own food, cutting his own firewood, and even taking care of pets and chickens. But he's on property he doesn't own and the landowner says he's been a squatter all those years.