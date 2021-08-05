LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Last weekend, I joined my colleagues in the House Republican Caucus for a visit to Grand Lake. We used this time to discuss federal issues that are impacting us at the state level, including the coronavirus and gun control. We also conversed about what it means for us at the state level to have Democrats in control at the federal level until at least November next year. Here in Oklahoma, the House is strong with 82 Republicans to 19 Democrats, and the Senate boasts 39 Republicans and 9 Democrats.