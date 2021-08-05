Cancel
Congress & Courts

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

 3 days ago

From Representative Bill Wesley: It is hard to believe that we convene for the 2022 Regular Session in a little over 150 days. Interim committees met this week for their monthly meetings, bringing together members of the House and Senate to receive an update from state government officials and members of the public concerning the issues that we will examine next session. Among the topics were workforce development issues, supply shortages, charitable gaming accessibility, and post-secondary education planning.

