Sippin' Safari
On the first Friday of May-Sept., stroll the zoo in the evening with you family while listening to local bands. In August, we'll enjoy the music of "McMurphy Brothers." With the purchase of your ticket you get admission to the concert and access to purchase food and drinks inside the event. If you plan on drinking alcohol please check in at the ID table to receive a wristband. Masks Recommended. No refunds unless event is canceled due to COVID-19.www.idahofallsidaho.gov
