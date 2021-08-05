Cancel
Video Games

My Friend Pedro Now Has A Free Mobile Game

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevolver Digital's quirky shoot-em-up My Friend Pedro now has a free mobile spin-off subtitled Ripe For Revenge. The mobile title is a side-scrolling shooter in the vein of the original 2019 title, featuring 37 brand-new levels, as well as the return of titular banana friend Pedro. "They kidnapped his wife...

#Mobile Game#Free Mobile#Pc Game#Devolver Digital#Ios#Nintendo Switch#Xbox One
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends battle royale arrives in August on PS4 and PS5, will be on PS Plus

The State of Play last Thursday left us a good amount of news regarding the next releases for PS4 and PS5, among which he obviously stood out, Deathloop, its main protagonist. However, there were other minor announcements that are also worth taking a look at, and one of them is Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a battle royale of oriental origin that will arrive in August on both consoles and whose download will be free for all PS Plus subscribers.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer allegedly cheats during a Twitch event and gets banned

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has been banned from Twitch after allegedly using hacks during a live tournament event. The Twitch Rivals event earlier this week invited challengers across Europe to compete in custom lobbies, and get into the running for major cash prizes. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video shared below by eSports streamer Jake Lucky, it also seems to have admitted some less-scrupulous participants.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon Unite launches for Switch, play now to receive free Zeraora

The long-awaited Pokémon MOBA game Pokémon Unite has finally been released for Nintendo Switch, and a new launch trailer is here to accompany it. The trailer is overacting at its finest, but it does give a decent overview of how matches play out, as well as tease the upcoming mobile version, which should launch in September.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Three excellent Xbox games are now free to play

This week’s Xbox Free Play Days titles include games about slaughter, survival, and simians. There’s an excellent lineup of freebies available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this weekend. First up is Ubisoft’s stylish ‘Art of Battle’ combat game, For Honor. The game is often overlooked...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Hand-Drawn Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis Launches December 15th For Switch

Developer and publisher Aeternum Game Studios S.L have announced the release date for Aeterna Noctis on Switch. Aeterna Noctis is a new indie Metroidvania game featuring hand-drawn graphics and challenging gameplay. Players take the role of the King Of Darkness as he roams the lands of Aeterna in a quest to regain his power. It is due to launch on December 15th 2021 for Switch.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Ubisoft to release a new free to play mobile game by March 2022

Video game giant Ubisoft recently published their financial report for Q1 2021 and along with it comes quite interesting information for mobile gamers. While, of course, the company’s main focus remains on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Microsoft Windows, the report hinted that a new mobile game by Ubisoft could be announced in the near future, most probably by March 2022. Read on to know more although note that at this point, the article is pure speculation based on known facts.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Amazon’s Massively Multiplayer Online Game New World Closed Beta is Frying NVIDIA RTX 3090 Video Cards

Amazon’s New World Closed Beta just launched yesterday, and it has already fried at least a handful of NVIDIA RTX 3090 video cards, or more specifically the $1900+ EVGA 3090. The game may be just too intense for even the highest end of GPUs due to the game’s unlocked frame rate in the menus. NVIDIA 3090 cards have a TDP of 350 watts, which means that the game could be drawing far more than that to cause them to shut down. Read more for a video and additional information.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Lost in Random release date set for September, card mechanic revealed

Today at EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts and developer Zoink announced a September 10, 2021 release date for action adventure Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to revealing a previously unseen card combat mechanic that works in tandem with dice rolls. Creative Director Olov Redmalm shared details, saying cards can be selected during combat to unleash new powers and abilities like explosive dice, which turns anthropomorphic dice companion Dicey into a ticking time bomb. Alternatively, you can summon a giant hammer and the super strength to use it. Then there’s Uma’s Blessing, which provides a bubble shield. There are a lot of different powers at your disposal, even including traps. Rolling dice freezes time and allows you to use these cards with different effects.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Lost in Random coming to Switch in September, new trailer

EA and Zoink have set a final release date for Lost in Random. The gothic fairytale-inspired action-adventure game will launch for Switch on September 10, the two sides confirmed today. Here’s an overview from EA:. Welcome to Lost in Random, a dark and twisted fairytale where anything can happen with...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Coming Soon to Early Access, Die After Sunset is All Action, All Fun

Coming soon to Steam Early Access, Die After Sunset is a game worth keeping your eye on if you’re a fan of shooting weird little monsters. Bright and colourful, Die After Sunset has an art style that’s reminiscent of Fortnite, but don’t be fooled into thinking that this is a multiplayer game. It feels like one; the way you jump into a game and earn upgrades along the way could make you think you’ll be pitted with or against other people. But that’s not the case: Die After Sunset is currently a solo experience, where your only adversaries are computer-controlled monsters.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New World Closed Beta is Wildly Popular on Steam and Twitch

The New World Closed Beta has launched and it looks like it's pretty popular — it's doing pretty darn well in terms of players on Steam and over 700,000 people are watching people play the game on Twitch. New World is the upcoming MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. Players had...

