My Friend Pedro Now Has A Free Mobile Game

Today at EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts and developer Zoink announced a September 10, 2021 release date for action adventure Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to revealing a previously unseen card combat mechanic that works in tandem with dice rolls. Creative Director Olov Redmalm shared details, saying cards can be selected during combat to unleash new powers and abilities like explosive dice, which turns anthropomorphic dice companion Dicey into a ticking time bomb. Alternatively, you can summon a giant hammer and the super strength to use it. Then there’s Uma’s Blessing, which provides a bubble shield. There are a lot of different powers at your disposal, even including traps. Rolling dice freezes time and allows you to use these cards with different effects.