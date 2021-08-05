2021 Mobile Ordering Instructions

Strong Points: Well-designed and easy to navigate, provides extensive information on formulas. Weak Points: Somewhat limited in scope. If you ever find yourself wanting to do a quick statistical test during your morning commute or while sitting at the bench, then STATS Mobile is the app you’re looking for. The app allows users to perform a variety of standard statistical tests, including sample size calculations, difference between means, and paired comparison tests. For each test, users can input their desired parameters, and for some tests even upload a full file of data. The app also includes numerous descriptions of commonly used statistical formulas. For each formula, there is information about what it calculates, when to use it, and what each variable in the equation stands for. The app could include more but is relatively new, so future updates with additional formulas may be on the horizon. In the meantime, STATS Mobile is a great app for doing quick statistical tests or refreshing your knowledge of commonly used statistical formulas on the go.