Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

In photos: Tokyo Olympics day 13 highlights

By Rebecca Falconer
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympic Games saw U.S. men's basketball team beat Australia 97-78 on Thursday to advance to the gold medal game. Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympic Games saw American Sydney McLaughlin break her own world record to win gold in the women's 400-meter hurdles final on Wednesday.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
54K+
Followers
23K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nevin Harrison
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Ryan Crouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Afp#Meteo France#U S Olympic Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Asia
Place
Athens
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Insane Finish To Women’s 1500M Olympic Heat Race

Round 1 of the women’s 1500m at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan produced one of the craziest finishes we’ve seen. Sifan Hassan, a long distance runner from the Netherlands, was tripped and fell in the final lap of her heat race on Sunday. However, Hassan did not stop. In...
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This rhythmic horse stole the show during dressage event at the Tokyo Olympics

One horse is taking the Internet by storm following an equestrian dressage event, where he showed off his rhythm at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA’s four-time Olympian Steffen Peters and his horse Suppenkasper (or Mopsi) have gone viral following the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle individual final, which is basically the riders and horses dancing to music while incorporating some tricks into the mix.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy