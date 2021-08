It finally happened. We knew it was coming. Joc Pederson, Andrew Chafin, and Ryan Tepera were signs that a Chicago Cubs teardown was imminent. It wasn’t going to feel real, however, until some of the core that won the World Series in 2016 were gone. Now, that time has come. Anthony Rizzo has been traded to the New York Yankees in a deal that will send shockwaves across the league. This is as big of a trade as the Cubs have ever made.