If Hollywood plans to film Horrible Bosses 3, Elon Musk looks like a shoo-in for one of the “boss” parts. A new book by the journalist Tim Higgins suggests that he yelled at workers in his car factory in California who were complaining about having to work weekends: “I’m in the factory working my ass off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works,” Higgins quotes Musk as saying. Expletives, on-the-spot firings and punishing hours all make Tesla sound like a place most people would want to escape from.