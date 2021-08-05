Cancel
'We did it': Crouser's gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) -- Ryan Crouser wrote the note and brought it to the stadium just in case. "Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!" it said. The world's best shot putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser's second straight Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.

Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's own Ryan Crouser wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The shot putter from Boring sets a new Olympic record with his 22.30 meter toss, winning his second gold medal.Boring's golden boy shined on the international stage and etched his name into the Olympic record books with a historic shot put toss. Ryan Crouser, a Barlow High School graduate who grew up in East Multnomah County, won the men's shot put at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a massive throw of 23.30 meters (76-5.28). That toss was the second-longest in history, only behind Crouser's own World Record throw he set back in June during the U.S. Olympic Trials....
Arkansas StateKARK

Arkansas volunteer assistant Ryan Crouser wins Gold!

Ryan Crouser, an Arkansas volunteer assistant for the track team, dominated during the shot put finals at the Tokyo Olympic games. The finals were his to lose. On his first throw of the finals, Crouser threw 75-2.75 (22.93) for another Olympic record. After three rounds, Crouser had produced the top three marks in Olympic history.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Read the Note Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Crouser Wrote to His Late Grandfather

Watch: Tom Daley Has the Internet Buzzing Over His Hobby at the Olympics. Yes, our eyes are welling up. Meet Ryan Crouser, the 28-year-old pro shot putter who just won his second gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5. While becoming a gold medalist is quite the feat already, the moment was even more impressive considering he's now won back-to-back gold medals in the same event and set a new Olympic record this year, beating the one he previously set in 2016. But that wasn't all.
SportsESPN

American Ryan Crouser breaks his Olympic record, wins gold in shot put at Tokyo Games

TOKYO -- Ryan Crouser wrote the note, stuck it in his backpack and brought it out to the field just in case. "Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!" it said. The world's best shot-putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser's second straight Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.
Sportswholehogsports.com

Crouser wins gold, breaks record

TOKYO — Ryan Crouser has broken his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Ex-UT standout Ryan Crouser repeats as Olympic shot put champ

TOKYO — Ryan Crouser was three times an Olympic record-setter Thursday, and he is now twice a gold medalist, this time in the memory of the man who got him started in the sport. The former University of Texas champion had six of the eight longest throws on a hot,...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...

