Howard scheduled to start as Texas hosts Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (54-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-69, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-8, 6.66 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -102, Angels -116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Rangers are 26-29 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .371 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 24-28 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .428 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .652.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Ohtani notched his sixth victory and Jack Mayfield went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kolby Allard took his 10th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .252.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 124 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Angels: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

