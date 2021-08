To say Real Salt Lake has been busy signing new talents is an understatement. In addition to Bobby Wood, another forward has arrived to make his mark for RSL. At the end of May, RSL signed 27-year-old Argentine winger Jonathan Menéndez. The Bueno Aires native has spent most of his career with Independiente, one of the most prolific teams in Argentina. During his tenure as a member of Los Diablos Rojos, he scored six goals in 24 appearances. Most recently, Menéndez was on loan with Club Atletico Talleres, wherein he made 70 appearances with 20 goals and ten assists.