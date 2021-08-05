Tentative ADM numbers released: OBA sees big drop, Enid staying put

OBA’s Bodie Boydstun escapes from Watonga’s Brendan Cole Oct. 2, 2020, at Oklahoma Bible Academy. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

The release of the tentative 2021-22 ADM list by the Oklahoma Secondary School Athletics Association (OSSAA), revealed OBA had a 15% percent decrease in attendance from the year prior.

ADM stands for average daily membership and is used to measure the number of students a school has daily. The list is used to determine school classifications in athletics for next season. It’s still pending approval and will be finalized at next Wednesday’s board meeting.

This year, OBA had an ADM of 105.5 and had 124.3 students in 2020-21. The school has seen a 33.6% decrease in attendance over the last 10 years according to the tentative list.

In addition to having a lower number of total students, the school’s football team began seeing lower participation over the summer. Last week, OBA announced its decision to petition the OSSAA to move down to Class B in football.

The decision would have the Trojans playing as an independent in 8-man football this season after playing in Class A for over a decade. The move was made less than a month before the school’s first football game of the season.

In the school’s press release it was revealed that the Trojans had already planned to make the move down to 8-man next season, but cited a lower than expected turnout over the summer made it impossible to field an 11-man team.

OBA was the second-smallest school in Class A last season and would’ve been smaller than 14 schools in Class B. It’s unclear where OBA will land on the 2021-22 list, but based on last year’s numbers they would’ve been ranked No. 28 out of 48 Class B schools with their current attendance numbers.

Enid expected to remain in 6A-1

EHS saw a slight increase in their attendance numbers from last season, while several other schools were trending in the other direction. If the tentative numbers are finalized, the Plainsmen would be the 13th largest school in the state, moving up from its spot at No. 16 last season.

Enid was the smallest school in their division last season, but had 139 more than the largest school in 6A-2, Bixby.

The Spartans would now move up to 6A-1 as it currently stands and Putnam City would move be moving down.

Okeene, Kremlin-Hillsdale still on the edge

Okeene saw a slight increase in its attendance last season from 83.56 to 84.51. The Whippets were the smallest Class B school last season and several Class C schools have seen a decrease in attendance.

Kremlin-Hillsdale was the fourth smallest Class B school last season with an attendance of 85.65. They saw a slight decrease this season to 83.29. That puts them below some of the bottom teams in Class B such as Webbers Falls, Watts and Tipton.

Okeene and Kremlin-Hillsdale are No. 353 and No. 354 respectively. It seems likely that the two schools will remain in the same division, regardless of whether they move up or down next season.

Yellowjackets likely staying in 3A

Kingfisher saw a 7.3% drop in attendance from last season when it was the fourth biggest 3A school. Mannford, Seminole and Douglas each saw decreases in attendance last season as well and were near Kingfisher on last year’s list.

They’re still behind a long list of the smallest schools in 4A from last season though such as Bristow, Muldrow, Cleveland, Cushing, Catoosa, and Miami among others.