LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done

In-state interleague matchups take center stage in several locales Friday as the Chicago White Sox play the Cubs in a Wrigley Field matinee, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Angels, and the Kansas City Royals visit the St. Louis Cardinals. Lance Lynn, with the lowest ERA in the majors, pitches for the AL Central-leading White Sox against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who is tied for most wins with 13. Meanwhile, the Phillies are riding a five-game winning streak and can overtake the scuffling Mets for the NL East lead with a victory in the opener of their pivotal three-game series. Also, new slugger Kris Bryant and the Giants are at Milwaukee in a matchup of NL division leaders.