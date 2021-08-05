Pence Endorses Covid Vaccines To Young Conservatives Gathering: ‘I Got The Shot’

Washington, DC – The new Republican variant of COVID-19 is a toxic mix of racism, xenophobia and the scapegoating of immigrants. And it is spreading rapidly among the GOP. Starting in Texas, where it was incubated by Governor Greg Abbott, the variant has mutated into a new strain, the DeSantis Variant, now spreading in Florida where it is increasingly deadly to Floridians. It is spreading so rapidly it has infected Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who recently accused Democrats of “plucking” migrant children with COVID who have crossed the border into the U.S. and using them to “seed” new coronavirus variants across the country. It has also spread to states with Republican governors such as having previously infected South Dakota and Iowa. The virus so addles the brains of these so-called leaders, they prefer to endanger their own citizens and scapegoat immigrants rather than protect their states.