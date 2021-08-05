Cancel
Houston, TX

Pence Endorses Covid Vaccines To Young Conservatives Gathering: ‘I Got The Shot’

By Andrew Solender
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday endorsed the coronavirus vaccines and urged young conservatives to get vaccinated, the latest example of Trump administration alumni praising the shots even as others in their movement express skepticism about them. Key Facts. During a speech to the Young America’s Foundation in Houston,...

