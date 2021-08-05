Cancel
Premier League

Transfer news: Grealish could trigger Silva exit

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Grealish's imminent arrival at Manchester City could lead to the departure of Bernardo Silva, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Bernardo Silva
Jack Grealish
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid
Spain
Premier League
Portugal
Atletico Madrid F.C.
FC Barcelona
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Jack Grealish can be Manchester City game-breaker but first he must adapt

British record signing is imaginatively explosive but Guardiola will demand more one-touch passing and defensive work. Last November, after Belgium had beaten England 2-0 in the Nations League, Pep Guardiola messaged Kevin De Bruyne to ask what he had made of Jack Grealish. De Bruyne was effusive: Grealish, he said, was a player Manchester City had to sign. Back then Manchester United had seemed the most likely buyers but nine months on it is City who have landed him, for a fee of £100m.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: All the latest news as Manchester City prepare an opening bid for Jack Grealish, while Arsenal make an 'inquiry' for Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona are ready to hijack Tottenham's pursuit of Cristian Romero

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. The futures of England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are set to be major talking points throughout the window, with both heavily linked with moves to Manchester City.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Ben White and Manchester City are set to complete £100m Jack Grealish signing next week, while Raphael Varane effectively announces his move to Man United

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. The futures of England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are set to be major talking points throughout the window, with both heavily linked with moves to Manchester City.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Jack Grealish will complete his £100m move to Man City TODAY as Aston Villa star seals move to Premier League champions in British record transfer deal

Jack Grealish will complete his £100million move to Manchester City today. The Aston Villa captain is due in Manchester to sign his contract ahead of completing the British record transfer deal. Sportsmail revealed in March that City had become favourites to sign the exciting Villa midfielder and they have maintained...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Grealish to Man City deal close; Lukaku back to Chelsea

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man City and Aston Villa nearing an agreement to transfer Jack Grealish, Chelsea working toward bringing back Romelu Lukaku, and Arsenal seeking a Martin Odegaard replacement…. Man City inching toward $140-million Grealish transfer. Manchester City might not get both of Grealish and Harry Kane...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Will Bernardo Silva make way for Jack Grealish?

Portugal’s Bernardo Silva is set to depart Manchester City as Pep Guardiola moves closer to bolstering his midfield ranks with Jack Grealish, according to Mundo Deportivo. With Grealish’s big-money transfer from Aston Villa set to be completed in the coming days, the 26-year-old Silva is expected to ply his trade in Spain where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on his signature.
Premier League90min.com

Man City set to hand new contracts to John Stones & Phil Foden

Manchester City are keen to tie up new long-term contracts for both John Stones and Phil Foden in the near future. City's primary focus of the past few weeks has been tying up a deal for midfielder Jack Grealish, who joined the club earlier this week from Aston Villa for a fee of £100m - a Premier League record and a record for an English player.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish: Why Manchester City £100m signing is everything Pep Guardiola wants in a player

One morning at Saebener Strasse during Pep Guardiola’s time at Bayern Munich, he was deep in conversation with Juanma Lillo, his long-time mentor, former manager at Dorados and now one of his assistants at Manchester City. Together, they were discussing what they try to spot when watching potential new signings.“Whenever we go to see a player I always look for what I see as a vital characteristic: that he’s not intimidated by his opponents,” Lillo said, as recounted by journalist Marti Perarnau in Pep Guardiola: The Evolution. To Lillo, that meant having the courage to receive, retain and use the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva facing Man City sales

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are ready to leave Manchester City. Sky Sports says the pair could be the first two players cast aside by City as they look to balance the books after signing Jack Grealish and with the arrival of Tottenham striker Harry Kane potentially still to come.

