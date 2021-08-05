Cancel
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to battle PSG for Pogba

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuve to battle PSG for Pogba (Calcio Mercato) Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish (Sky Sports) Roma have identified Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa as a transfer target - as Calcio Mercato reports. The Giallorossi have turned their attention to the 25-year-old after missing out on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, with...

Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Kieran Trippier - Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much (Daily Star, August 2); Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a 'dream' move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atalanta accept Tottenham's €55m Romero bid

Atalanta accept Spurs offer for Romero (Fabrizio Romano) Arsenal submit player-plus-cash offer for Maddison (Football London) Kane training absence 'blown out of proportion' (Evening Standard) LAFC close on Phaeton. Atalanta accept Spurs offer for Romero (Fabrizio Romano) Spurs closing in on signing of centre-back. Inter could sell Lukaku to Chelsea...
Transfer News LIVE: All the latest deals and rumours as Lionel Messi prepares to agree a new contract with Barcelona, while PSG 'open talks' with Paul Pogba and Tottenham receive a boost in their Cristian Romero chase

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. The futures of England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are set to be major talking points throughout the window, with both heavily linked with moves to Manchester City.
Paul Pogba PSG transfer from Manchester United won’t happen this summer

While there had been rumors about a possible move to PSG for Paul Pogba, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case this summer. While Lionel Messi may end up making his way to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, that won’t be the case for Paul Pogba. According to a report out of France, the Ligue 1 giants never put an official offer on the table for Manchester United to try and sell them Pogba.

