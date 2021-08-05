Veganism Isn’t Just About Saving Animals. It’s About Saving The World
If you’ve ever perused the #vegan and #veganism tags on Instagram or TikTok, you’ve probably seen edited photos of beautiful meals, trendy restaurant recommendations, and memes designed to shame non-vegans for eating meat. Maybe you’ve heard the jokes about veganism, too, often rooted in stereotypes about how vegans look, act, and talk about their lifestyle. It’s no wonder, then, that vegans have a very specific reputation, especially online — namely, that they prioritise aesthetics over everything else. But, intersectional vegan activists are working to change that, by starting a nuanced, thoughtful conversation about the many interconnected reasons to eliminate meat consumption.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 1