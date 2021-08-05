Peek Into The Past At Jensen Alvarado Historic Ranch and Museum And See How Southern Californians Lived In The 1880s

Few places in Southern California afford visitors a glimpse into life as it was in the 1880s. One such remarkable site is the Jensen Alvarado Historic Ranch and Museum, a farm built by a husband and wife duo in 1870. Now a historic site in Jurupa Valley, the ranch is open to the public and provides day tours of its era-preserved facilities and museum. We will dive into the details shortly, but first, the backstory of this oasis.

Cornelius Jensen, a retired sea captain, and Mercedes Alvarado married in 1854 after Cornelius moved to Southern California. They lived in prominence just north of Riverside, then known as La Placita de Los Trujillos, until a flood destroyed the community in the early 1860s.

Jenson purchased an expansive land further down the river, where he built the first non-adobe house and ranch in the area. In 1870, he moved his family to their new home. Descendants of the Jensen-Alvarado family operated the farm for a century until the late 1970s when Riverside County acquired the property.

Though only 30 acres of the original ranch remain, the once-decaying ranch buildings have been restored to their former glory. On your day trip, you can tour the historic brick ranch house, museum, outbuildings, and the large winery now used as an interpretive center.

Many interesting artifacts have been preserved both inside and outside of the property. They include the old plows that were used to farm the land for many decades, an old loom, an ink well with a feather pen, and a towering weathervane.

You can wander through the orchards and enjoy snacks in the picnic areas. The ranch has the cutest farm animals, and fortunately for you, they love it when visitors feed and pet them.

Jensen Alvarado Historic Ranch and Museum opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ranch hosts annual activities such as the Annual Civil War Reenactment Event in September and the Annual Harvest Festival Event in November. Daily Ranch activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The historic ranch welcomes individual tours, group tours for 40-plus people, and school tours. Head to Jensen Alvarado Historic Ranch and Museum for more information about available tours, admissions fees, and visiting hours.

