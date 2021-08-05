Cancel
The Seaside Carnival Scene From 'Despicable Me' Is An Elaborate Play Zone That Your Entire Family Can Enjoy In Southern California

By Jennifer Anum
Only In Southern California
Only In Southern California
 3 days ago

Located at the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Silly Fun Land is a dream come true for the young and the young at heart. It brings to life the beloved seaside scene in “Despicable Me” and creates an elaborate playground that the whole family can enjoy. The park is accessible to wheelchair users and welcomes service animals.

You will find this Minion-themed park adjacent to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Super Silly Fun Land offers more than 80 water play features, making it the perfect place to cool off in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4whY_0bINujGG00
marchvader/Tripadvisor

Known as the wet zone, it contains fun waterfalls and water squirters. Kids love the area and the giant characters from the movie that are located throughout. Don't worry if you've forgotten your swimsuits - you can play here in your street clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03q741_0bINujGG00
M4rc0_77/Tripadvisor

For safety purposes, activities that include jumping, sliding, and climbing have been conveniently set in the dry zone, away from the water features. The dry zone is also the place to hop aboard the Silly Swirly Fun Ride for a 360-degree view of the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOh6Y_0bINujGG00
misopiso88/Tripadvisor

Most guests at Super Silly Fun Land adore the Super Silly Space Killer arcade game, a real-life version of the game where Agnes won her stuffed unicorn. “It’s so fluffy!” You'll be able to play Minion-themed games and win Minion-themed prizes - including stuffed unicorns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351K96_0bINujGG00
Gustavo L/Tripadvisor

Minion Mishap and Minion Toss are other popular games. The latter is a spin on the traditional "make a basket and win a stuffed animal" carnival game. It is a fun and inclusive game offering rewards such as stuffed unicorns and tons of other Minion-themed prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnYZu_0bINujGG00
Waterloodad/Tripadvisor

Super Silly Fun Land has 53 Minions, 13 of which can be used for photo opportunities. Remember to grab Minion-themed treats and food at Gru's Lab Café or Despicable Delights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ei8Ei_0bINujGG00
marchvader/Tripadvisor

Learn more about this adorable Universal Studios Hollywood attraction right here . Have you ever visited Super Silly Fun Land? Share your experience with us in the comment section!

The post The Seaside Carnival Scene From 'Despicable Me' Is An Elaborate Play Zone That Your Entire Family Can Enjoy In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.

Only In Southern California

Only In Southern California

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Southern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
