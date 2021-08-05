The Seaside Carnival Scene From ‘Despicable Me’ Is An Elaborate Play Zone That Your Entire Family Can Enjoy In Southern California

Tips from one family’s magical Los Angeles theme park jaunt. Ascending the Hogwart’s staircase, sipping Butterbeer, picking a wand at Olivander’s (or does it pick you?), and buying a chocolate frog at Honeydukes have all been the stuff of my daughter’s dreams since she began her journey deep, so very deep into the world of Harry Potter. But finally going to the Hogwarts of Hollywood was one of the many 2020 plans we cancelled because … well you know. But then early this month, after much pleading by my kids and some great vaccination work by the CDC, that dream became a reality and we made our way to Universal Studios Hollywood.