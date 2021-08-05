The Seaside Carnival Scene From ‘Despicable Me’ Is An Elaborate Play Zone That Your Entire Family Can Enjoy In Southern California
Located at the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Silly Fun Land is a dream come true for the young and the young at heart. It brings to life the beloved seaside scene in “Despicable Me” and creates an elaborate playground that the whole family can enjoy. The park is accessible to wheelchair users and welcomes service animals.
You will find this Minion-themed park adjacent to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Super Silly Fun Land offers more than 80 water play features, making it the perfect place to cool off in the summer.
Known as the wet zone, it contains fun waterfalls and water squirters. Kids love the area and the giant characters from the movie that are located throughout. Don't worry if you've forgotten your swimsuits - you can play here in your street clothes.
For safety purposes, activities that include jumping, sliding, and climbing have been conveniently set in the dry zone, away from the water features. The dry zone is also the place to hop aboard the Silly Swirly Fun Ride for a 360-degree view of the park.
Most guests at Super Silly Fun Land adore the Super Silly Space Killer arcade game, a real-life version of the game where Agnes won her stuffed unicorn. “It’s so fluffy!” You'll be able to play Minion-themed games and win Minion-themed prizes - including stuffed unicorns!
Minion Mishap and Minion Toss are other popular games. The latter is a spin on the traditional "make a basket and win a stuffed animal" carnival game. It is a fun and inclusive game offering rewards such as stuffed unicorns and tons of other Minion-themed prizes.
Super Silly Fun Land has 53 Minions, 13 of which can be used for photo opportunities. Remember to grab Minion-themed treats and food at Gru's Lab Café or Despicable Delights.
Have you ever visited Super Silly Fun Land? Share your experience with us in the comment section!
