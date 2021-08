It may seem a little brash to deem any vessel the Cybertruck of the high seas, but this LA startup’s new electric speedboat channels the angular glory of Elon Musk’s prized polygonal pickup. Penned by a team of ex-rocket engineers at Arc Boats Co., the 24-footer, known simply as the Arc One, takes cues from aerospace design and features the futuristic tech of a Tesla along with an electric powertrain. This means the boat can fly across the ocean sans noise and emissions for hours on end. Forged from lightweight aluminum, the silver pocket rocket sports a sleek hull, bespoke dual battery...