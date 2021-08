Clippard allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants. Clippard, who picked up his second save in the last week, has been spotless since returning from a shoulder injury. He's fired six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk. In the absence of a set closer, Clippard rises to the top among a crew that includes Noe Ramirez and Joe Mantiply, both of whom are on the COVID-19 injury list.