Crowe (3-5) allowed one hit and four walks while striking out four in six scoreless innings to earn the win against the Phillies on Friday. Crowe hadn't allowed fewer than two earned runs in any of his outings since April 25, but he worked through some command issues Friday to earn his second straight win. The righty only tossed 53 of his 92 pitches for strikes and got into some trouble when he issued three walks in the top of the fourth inning, but he still kept the Phillies from crossing the plate. Across three starts since the All-Star break, Crowe has recorded a 3.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 16.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Milwaukee on Wednesday.