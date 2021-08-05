LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done

Rizzo homered again Wednesday night in a win over Baltimore, making him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club. The first baseman became just the fourth player in the majors over the last 70 years to do it - Bobby Murcer drove in a run in his first seven games with the Chicago Cubs in 1977 and Jimmy Wynn (Dodgers, 1974) and Jim Spencer (Texas, 1973) did it six in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.