Recognizing that Alaska is one-fifth the size of the Lower 48, a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for our state. Local leaders best understand regional and local conditions, challenges and opportunities, and are best suited to head efforts to improve the economies and quality of life in their part of the state. To capture this spirit, the Alaska Regional Development Organizations, or ARDORs, network was formally established in 1988 with the founding purpose to plan and support economic development in their respective region and local communities.