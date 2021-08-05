Bound for Heat, Kyle Lowry pens farewell letter to Toronto and the Raptors

The Heat are expected to extend the Raptors a sign-and-trade offer for Lowry on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. While nothing is set in stone until free agency talks begin at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, all indications are that the Heat are prepared to offer Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for the veteran guard. Dragic opted into his $19.4 million player option on Sunday, which essentially provides the money necessary to pull off the trade. Meanwhile, Achiuwa would serve as the sweetener, per Wojnarowski, that would incentive Toronto to make the deal. A six-time All-Star, Lowry appeared in just 46 games for the Raptors last season, but he mostly looked like himself when healthy, putting up 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.8 made threes per game.