The Yankees made plenty of noise before Friday’s trade deadline, but the team’s course of action was reportedly part of their backup plan. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yanks’ primary goal at the deadline was to acquire Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, which would have allowed Gleyber Torres to move back to second base in a full-time role and place DJ LeMahieu at first. But the asking price for Story, who is a free agent at the end of the season, was apparently too high in the eyes of multiple teams, including the Yanks, who pivoted to acquire Anthony Rizzo.