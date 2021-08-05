Cancel
Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.
Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.55 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post $63.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.
Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Friday reported a loss of $717.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.88). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four...
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 15,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,501,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

