Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.