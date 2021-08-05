Robinson Township Police Department Welcomes Newest K-9 ‘Rocky’ After ‘Sarik’ Retires
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – When one chapter closes, another begins.
The Robinson Township Police Department welcomed its newest K-9 just one day after its first K-9 retired.
“Rocky” a 13-month-old Belgian Malinois comes from Poland and was trained for 12 weeks at the Shallow Creek Kennels.
Rocky is certified in both patrol and narcotics.
On Tuesday, the first K-9 in their department’s history, Sarik, retired.
Rocky now takes over Sarik’s duties.
