Pine Bluff, AR

COVID-19: Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsskJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsskJ00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Pine Bluff, AR metro area consists of Jefferson County, Lincoln County, and Cleveland County. As of August 3, there were 16,267.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Pine Bluff residents, the eighth highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Pine Bluff metro area, Lincoln County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 24,890.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Lincoln County, the most of any county in Pine Bluff, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Cleveland County, there were 13,779.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Pine Bluff.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Pine Bluff metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.7% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Pine Bluff, AR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
38220 Pine Bluff, AR 90,865 14,781 16,267.0 261 287.2
27860 Jonesboro, AR 131,241 18,863 14,372.8 272 207.3
22220 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR 514,259 68,775 13,373.6 836 162.6
22900 Fort Smith, AR-OK 249,777 30,789 12,326.6 512 205.0
26300 Hot Springs, AR 98,555 12,128 12,305.8 275 279.0
30780 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 737,015 89,303 12,116.9 1,255 170.3

