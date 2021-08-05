Cancel
COVID-19: How Cases in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsrra00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area consists of Orange County and Dutchess County. As of August 3, there were 11,726.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Poughkeepsie residents, 8.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metro area, Orange County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 12,919.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Orange County, the most of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Dutchess County, there were 10,183.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 2,360,998 12,236.8 64,310 333.3
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 79,019 11,726.7 1,294 192.0
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 111,073 9,827.9 2,191 193.9
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 28,117 9,628.6 628 215.1
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 22,690 9,380.9 430 177.8
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 7,849 9,245.5 137 161.4
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 92,315 8,604.4 1,452 135.3
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 51,912 7,956.9 862 132.1
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 14,148 7,918.7 258 144.4
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 67,476 7,661.3 896 101.7
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 6,269 5,555.6 68 60.3
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 6,983 5,546.8 117 92.9
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 4,459 4,344.2 53 51.6

