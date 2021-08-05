These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 34,353 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,002 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Savannah is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,032 infections in Effingham County, or 8,574 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Effingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Savannah metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Effingham County, below the 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

