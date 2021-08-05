Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsqyr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsqyr00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 34,353 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,002 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Savannah is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,032 infections in Effingham County, or 8,574 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Effingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Savannah metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Effingham County, below the 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Effingham County, GA 8,574 5,032 129 76
2 Chatham County, GA 8,810 25,289 165 473
3 Bryan County, GA 11,236 4,032 117 42

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy