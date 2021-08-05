Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

COVID-19: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsp6800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsp6800 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ metro area consists of Maricopa County and Pinal County. As of August 3, there were 13,452.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Phoenix residents, the 34th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro area, Maricopa County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 13,491.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Maricopa County, the most of any county in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Pinal County, there were 13,066.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 37,634 17,966.5 852 406.7
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 640,551 13,452.4 11,385 239.1
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 18,603 13,168.0 332 235.0
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 25,527 12,290.6 792 381.3
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 120,357 11,716.9 2,459 239.4
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 12,391 9,844.5 298 236.8
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 20,967 9,193.4 543 238.1

Comments / 36

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Phoenix Mesa Chandler#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
House RentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where People Are $5,000 Behind On Rent

One of the most difficult problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is that millions of people have lost their income. Government aid has helped some of them. But there is a large number of people who have not been able to pay their rent or mortgages. Many face eviction. Some states and the CDC have […]

Comments / 36

Community Policy