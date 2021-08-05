Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsoSd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsoSd00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Pittsburgh, PA metro area consists of Allegheny County, Westmoreland County, Washington County, and four other counties. As of August 3, there were 8,980.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Pittsburgh residents, 16.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Pittsburgh metro area, Fayette County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 10,296.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Fayette County, the most of any county in Pittsburgh, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Allegheny County, there were 8,454.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Pittsburgh.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Pittsburgh metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Pittsburgh, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 16,335 11,690.5 295 211.1
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 48,867 11,690.0 1,044 249.7
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 14,931 11,225.6 441 331.6
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 93,318 11,141.0 2,005 239.4
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 13,577 11,024.1 344 279.3
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 47,537 10,668.9 838 188.1
44300 State College, PA 161,960 17,070 10,539.6 228 140.8
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 12,041 10,531.8 298 260.6
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 56,031 10,357.0 1,174 217.0
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 15,607 10,124.8 377 244.6
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 596,226 9,807.8 13,242 217.8
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 9,854 9,616.5 190 185.4
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 53,253 9,584.0 1,369 246.4
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 7,953 9,470.8 203 241.7
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 15,101 8,987.0 321 191.0
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 209,374 8,980.4 4,418 189.5
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 51,204 8,967.2 1,194 209.1
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 21,407 7,817.5 419 153.0

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
