COVID-19: How Cases in the Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsnZu00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ metro area consists of just Yavapai County. As of August 3, there were 9,193.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Prescott Valley residents, 14.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Prescott Valley-Prescott metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.5% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 37,634 17,966.5 852 406.7
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 640,551 13,452.4 11,385 239.1
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 18,603 13,168.0 332 235.0
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 25,527 12,290.6 792 381.3
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 120,357 11,716.9 2,459 239.4
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 12,391 9,844.5 298 236.8
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 20,967 9,193.4 543 238.1

