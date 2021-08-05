These Are the Counties in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 32,852 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 6,206 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-South Portland is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sagadahoc County in Maine has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,487 infections in Sagadahoc County, or 4,215 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sagadahoc County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 34 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sagadahoc County, below the 67 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

