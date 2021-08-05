Cancel
Hazleton, PA

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINskvj00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 53,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,562 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wyoming County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,038 infections in Wyoming County, or 7,387 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wyoming County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Scranton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 196 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wyoming County, below the 246 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wyoming County, PA 7,387 2,038 196 54
2 Lackawanna County, PA 8,862 18,739 229 485
3 Luzerne County, PA 10,216 32,476 261 830

