Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

These Are the Counties in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsiAH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsiAH00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 11,727 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,343 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New Bern is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pamlico County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,143 infections in Pamlico County, or 8,970 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pamlico County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Bern metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 102 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pamlico County, below the 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pamlico County, NC 8,970 1,143 102 13
2 Craven County, NC 9,371 9,660 125 129
3 Jones County, NC 9,531 924 299 29

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
New Bern, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bern#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy