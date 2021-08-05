These Are the Counties in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 11,727 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,343 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New Bern is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pamlico County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,143 infections in Pamlico County, or 8,970 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pamlico County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Bern metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 102 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pamlico County, below the 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

