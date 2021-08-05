These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 986,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,247 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Palm Beach County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 165,556 infections in Palm Beach County, or 11,447 for every 100,000 people.

Though Palm Beach County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Miami metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 199 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Palm Beach County, compared to 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

