Rapid City, SD

These Are the Counties in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsgOp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsgOp00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 17,808 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,257 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Rapid City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,823 infections in Meade County, or 10,294 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rapid City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 113 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Meade County, SD 10,294 2,823 113 31
2 Custer County, SD 10,346 887 152 13
3 Pennington County, SD 12,899 14,098 189 207

