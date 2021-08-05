Cancel
These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsfW600 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 14,781 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,006 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Pine Bluff than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cleveland County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,120 infections in Cleveland County, or 13,615 for every 100,000 people.

Though Cleveland County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 340 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cleveland County, above the 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cleveland County, AR 13,615 1,120 340 28
2 Jefferson County, AR 14,643 10,312 261 184
3 Lincoln County, AR 24,454 3,349 358 49

