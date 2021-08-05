Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

These Are the Counties in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsedN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsedN00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 13,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Owensboro than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 938 infections in McLean County, or 10,053 for every 100,000 people.

Though McLean County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Owensboro metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 311 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McLean County, above the 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McLean County, KY 10,053 938 311 29
2 Hancock County, KY 10,666 930 172 15
3 Daviess County, KY 11,557 11,550 196 196

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Owensboro, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Educated Counties in the United States

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy