These Are the Counties in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 13,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,372 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Owensboro than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 938 infections in McLean County, or 10,053 for every 100,000 people.

Though McLean County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Owensboro metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 311 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McLean County, above the 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

