Lubbock, TX

These Are the Counties in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINscrv00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 52,322 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,710 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lubbock than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lynn County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 632 infections in Lynn County, or 10,882 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lynn County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lubbock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 430 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lynn County, above the 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lynn County, TX 10,882 632 430 25
2 Crosby County, TX 13,377 784 495 29
3 Lubbock County, TX 16,887 50,906 266 801

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

