Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsa6T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsa6T00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area consists of Multnomah County, Washington County, Clark County, and four other counties. As of August 3, there were 5,081.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Portland residents, the 13th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Clark County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 5,720.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Clark County, the most of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Skamania County, there were 3,437.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 28,823 6,819.1 390 92.3
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 12,709 5,868.2 156 72.0
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 10,565 5,672.5 87 46.7
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 124,292 5,081.9 1,532 62.6
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 6,277 5,019.7 82 65.6
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 4,169 4,833.6 75 87.0
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 14,885 3,987.0 174 46.6
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 3,474 3,813.1 22 24.1

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Grants Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]
Posted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Is One of the ‘Greenest’ Cities in America

The recent dip in air quality in the Upper Midwest due to ongoing wildfires in Canada was an important reminder to a lot of us about how much we take our fresh air for granted around these parts. It's so nice to live in a place where clean air and...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Largest Hotels in the Portland Metro Area

Information was obtained from firm representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Portland Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The metro area is defined as Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties in Oregon and Clark County in Washington. 7,626: Combined number of guest...
Public HealthPosted by
Little Apple Post

Safest states during COVID-19

As the U.S. continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, staying safe is one of Americans’ top concerns. Safety is also essential for getting the economy back on track, as the lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths are in a state, the fewer restrictions there will be and the more confidence people will have to shop in person. While almost all states have fully reopened, we’ll only be able to completely get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The good news is that the U.S. is picking up speed with vaccination, as around 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of August 4.
Portland, ORKTVL

Portland-area businesses prepare to make changes as COVID-19 cases rise

PORTLAND, Ore. — Virus experts at places like Portland State University said they expect the current surge of COVID-19 cases to get worse before things improve. "I think with our vaccination rates currently stagnant and the Delta variant being much more aggressive in terms of transmission dynamics, I think this is going to keep going," Biology Professor Luis Ruedas said.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

Report: 94% of COVID-19 deaths in WA among not fully vaccinated

OLYMPIA — More than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been among not fully vaccinated people, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. The report released Wednesday shows between February and June, residents age 12 and older who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 34,256,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 195,139 COVID-19 cases have […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy