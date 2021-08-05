Cancel
Toledo, OH

These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsXPA00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 61,731 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,210 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Toledo, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,917 infections in Lucas County, or 10,157 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 193 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, above the 184 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lucas County, OH 10,157 43,917 193 834
2 Wood County, OH 10,310 13,397 155 201
3 Fulton County, OH 10,441 4,417 177 75

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]
The State Where People Are $5,000 Behind On Rent

One of the most difficult problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is that millions of people have lost their income. Government aid has helped some of them. But there is a large number of people who have not been able to pay their rent or mortgages. Many face eviction. Some states and the CDC have […]

