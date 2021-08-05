Cancel
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsWWR00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 11,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,149 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Staunton-Waynesboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Augusta County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,031 infections in Augusta County, or 8,074 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Augusta County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Staunton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 107 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Augusta County, below the 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Augusta County, VA 8,074 6,031 107 80
2 Staunton City, VA 10,498 2,567 286 70
3 Waynesboro City, VA 11,306 2,479 173 38

Comments / 0

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

