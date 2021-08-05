These Are the Counties in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 219,111 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 5,751 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, King County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 116,796 infections in King County, or 5,399 for every 100,000 people.

Though King County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Seattle metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 78 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in King County, compared to 78 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).