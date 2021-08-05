Cancel
Spokane County, WA

These Are the Counties in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsTsG00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 51,985 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,361 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Spokane-Spokane Valley is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stevens County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,473 infections in Stevens County, or 5,593 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Stevens County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Spokane metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 72 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stevens County, below the 133 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stevens County, WA 5,593 2,473 72 32
2 Pend Oreille County, WA 6,513 861 68 9
3 Spokane County, WA 9,772 48,651 140 696

