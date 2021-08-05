Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsSzX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsSzX00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 14,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,542 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,221 infections in Bowie County, or 8,759 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 243 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, above the 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bowie County, TX 8,759 8,221 243 228
2 Miller County, AR 10,816 4,733 85 37
3 Little River County, AR 10,969 1,362 346 43

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texarkana#Covid 19#Americans#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Here’s What to Know About the Lambda Variant

New week, new COVID-19 variant. As if you needed more COVID-19 news this week, we now have a new COVID-19 variant found right here in NW Louisiana. While the Delta variant is very much on the top of all of our minds as we ender a 4th stage of the pandemic, one completely defined by Delta, there's now a new variant creeping quietly though our back door. The Lambda variant is here, more specifically, right here in Shreveport.
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas Health Care Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three North Texas hospital systems are requiring all their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and many health care workers don’t agree with the idea of mandating the vaccine. Late last month, Baylor Scott & White and Methodist Health System announced their workers will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, while Texas Health Resources said its mandate begins Sept. 10, 2021. The requirements came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the recent emergence of the highly contagious delta variant. However, health care workers are fighting back, arguing the COVID-19 vaccine should be a...
Public Healthcounty17.com

Officials reexamine guidelines, decline mandates as Delta variant spreads

Circumstances have changed with the COVID-19 Delta variant’s incursion into Wyoming, health experts say, prompting officials to issue new recommendations and many to ask whether more needs to be done to increase the state’s vaccination rate and slow the virus’ spread. Wyoming appears to be in a “new, concerning” phase...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Fully Vaccinated Mississippi Sheriff Found Dead In His Home After Positive COVID-19 Test

Sheriff Lee D. Vance died Wednesday in his Jackson home, almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. AMR responded to a medical emergency at Sherriff Vance’s home on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. When the medical response team arrived, Vance was non-responsive and pronounced dead.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy