These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 14,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,542 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,221 infections in Bowie County, or 8,759 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 243 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, above the 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

